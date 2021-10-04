Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open is back: Tennis tournament returns to Indian Wells after 31 months

After 932 days, the BNP Paribas Open is back.

The two-week tennis tournament is taking place October 4-17 this year at the beautiful Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Normally in March, the BNP Paribas Open was cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021, bringing us here after 31 months for the first-ever Fall edition of this prestigious tournament.

Unfortunately, many of the usual stars will not be here this time around. But there is still plenty of top players and excitement surrounding this event, always a fan-favorite and widely regarded as the unofficial 5th major.

The women's draw party was Monday, with the men's draw scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Qualifying rounds are currently underway and play will begin ramp up towards the weekend.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage throughout the tournament.

