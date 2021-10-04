BNP Paribas Open is back: Tennis tournament returns to Indian Wells after 31 months

News

After 932 days, the BNP Paribas Open is back.

It's time.



After 932 days away, professional tennis makes its return to Indian Wells 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XYpv0zjPE0 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 4, 2021

The two-week tennis tournament is taking place October 4-17 this year at the beautiful Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Normally in March, the BNP Paribas Open was cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021, bringing us here after 31 months for the first-ever Fall edition of this prestigious tournament.

Unfortunately, many of the usual stars will not be here this time around. But there is still plenty of top players and excitement surrounding this event, always a fan-favorite and widely regarded as the unofficial 5th major.

Here. We. Go. @BNPPARIBASOPEN! 🎾 🔥



Last nights segment on @KESQ and a few names to lookout for over the next 2 weeks. + free admission for fans to walk the grounds today and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/TL0LRThtR5 — Bailey Arredondo (@baileyarredondo) October 4, 2021

The women's draw party was Monday, with the men's draw scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Qualifying rounds are currently underway and play will begin ramp up towards the weekend.

A friendly reminder for fans attending #BNPPO21 🌴



For more information on entry and vaccination requirements, please visit: https://t.co/Z7TQsBE3G9 pic.twitter.com/cdMwVFuORw — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 3, 2021

