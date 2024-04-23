Student Athlete of the Week – Natalie Rey

Palm Desert softball pitcher Natalie Rey is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Playing all positions on the diamond during her four years on the varsity team, Rey enjoys being in the circle the most.

"You're in control of the game like you control it," Rey said. "So if you're throwing crazy, that's going to control the entire game. If you are throwing very good and no one's hitting off of you, you have a really good chance of coming through. So I just like being in control of the game."

Along with being on the varsity team, she involved herself in the student trainer program to achieve her goal after softball.

"Honestly it's like the little things, so if there's an injury, you try to go assist it as best as you can," Rey said. "I want to go into, like, nursing, so that was kind of, like starting to learn different things."

Being the leader of the Aztecs, Rey is highly regarded by her coaches and teammates.

"Yeah, she's set a high standard because of her all-around game," head coach Jim Servin said. "She can hit, she can field, she can pitch, and she's a great leader. I'd love to have everyone like that."

Always putting in her best effort both on the field and in the classroom, she works equally as hard as a student trainer.

"She's more outspoken, and she's taken the leader role in the trainer's room," athletic trainer Carlos Ayala said. "She never hesitates to do anything. She's always the first one up and says, I'll do it."

As she graduates soon, she will play softball at the next level at Southwestern Oregon College and study nursing.

