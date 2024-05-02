More than a game: Cathedral City high school hosts special needs basketball showdown

Becoming an annual tradition, the special needs basketball game at Cathedral City is one of the best sporting events of the year.

One of the best sporting events to cover every year, the CCHS Unified Sports Showdown always offers so much perspective, joy and gratitude.



Happy for these kids. They teach us more than they'll ever know.@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 @PSUSD @marianbouchot pic.twitter.com/rQNUYdbpXx — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 3, 2024

This game goes beyond the sport of basketball, meant to unify the community and give kids with special needs their moment in the spotlight.