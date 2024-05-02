Skip to Content
Local baseball, softball teams compete in CIF-SS first round

Thursday was a busy day around the valley for CIF-SS baseball and softball as the playoffs are underway.

Watch for highlights and scores.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

