Local baseball, softball teams compete in CIF-SS first round
Thursday was a busy day around the valley for CIF-SS baseball and softball as the playoffs are underway.
La Quinta Blackhawks highlights after the game on @KESQ with @BlakeArthur24. @lqathletics @LQ_Birdcage pic.twitter.com/nXoJ10kgwf— Wes Williams (@williamswes) May 2, 2024
JC RAMIREZ - Walk. This. Way.@RMHS_Rattlers wins on walk-off RBI double from big #44. RM advances to 2nd round in D6 @CIFSS. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @RMHSAD @RMHSFB @ranchomiragehs @RanchoMirageASB— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 3, 2024
📹 Thanks to @williamswes student J Mac for the awesome video. @PDCMS pic.twitter.com/zcafgrjVZ8
Watch for highlights and scores.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.