Coachella Valley Scorpions introduced as first California professional pickeball team

The Coachella Valley Scorpions were introduced as the first professional 50+ pickleball team at the Desert Horizons Country Club in Indian Wells.

Today was the offical team launch and media day for the Scorpions as Owner Rob Zwemmer, Owner/Player/General Manager Kim Jagd, and the team manager Ryan Willin spoke at the event. After the ceremony, players of the team, fans, and young pickleball athletes all played exhibition games.

With the rapid growth of pickleball, Zwemmer thought it was important to bring a professional team to the valley.

"It's the fastest growing sport in the United States, and pickleball is extremely important here and popular here in the desert," Zwemmer said. "We were in the position to bring the first 50 plus pro pickleball team in California to the board and we cannot be more excited to announce it today."

As the Scorpions are a 50-year old plus team, players think it's another shot to start a new sports career.

"I think this is amazing for the the players that are, you know, the senior pro level right 45 years up and getting into their fifties, they can have a second chance in life," Dayne Gingrich said. "I think it's really important for players to look at this and realize that they're not done."

With plenty of players and fans in attendance, Jagd sums pickleball as a community bringing sports that are meant for all ages.

"Well, you know, pickleball is the great unifier. It's it crosses all the different demographics," Jagd said. "You know, grandparents can play with their grandkids, so we love the fact that it is a unifier. We're really trying to bring a sense of community to the Coachella Valley and we just want everybody know about the Scorpions."

