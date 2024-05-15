2024 NFL schedule released; LA Rams kick off season against Lions

The NFL announced its 18-week, 272-game regular-season schedule for 2024, which kicks off on Thursday night, September 5, in Kansas City. The season concludes with 16 division games in Week 18 – two on Saturday, January 4, and 14 on Sunday, January 5.

For the 2024 NFL preseason schedule, click here.

For the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule by week, click here.

The Los Angeles Rams will start their season on the road in Detroit facing off against a familiar foe, their former #1 overall draft pick Jared Goff.

To whom it may concern, we will not be available on any of the following dates in 2024.



🎟️ https://t.co/LM6teKeZqG | 📺 NFLN, 5/15 5PM pic.twitter.com/Xs6uwUdT4X — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 16, 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers will start their new era under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Check out the Monday Night Football schedule here:

The 2024 Monday Night Football schedule: pic.twitter.com/VI6cvmdj1t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2024

You can catch NFL games all season long on Fox 11, CBS Local 2, and News Channel 3.