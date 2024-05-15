Skip to Content
LA Rams

2024 NFL schedule released; LA Rams kick off season against Lions

Published 5:50 PM

The NFL announced its 18-week, 272-game regular-season schedule for 2024, which kicks off on Thursday night, September 5, in Kansas City. The season concludes with 16 division games in Week 18 – two on Saturday, January 4, and 14 on Sunday, January 5.

The Los Angeles Rams will start their season on the road in Detroit facing off against a familiar foe, their former #1 overall draft pick Jared Goff.

The Los Angeles Chargers will start their new era under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

You can catch NFL games all season long on Fox 11, CBS Local 2, and News Channel 3.

Jesus Reyes

