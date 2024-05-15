2024 NFL schedule released; LA Rams kick off season against Lions
The NFL announced its 18-week, 272-game regular-season schedule for 2024, which kicks off on Thursday night, September 5, in Kansas City. The season concludes with 16 division games in Week 18 – two on Saturday, January 4, and 14 on Sunday, January 5.
For the 2024 NFL preseason schedule, click here.
For the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule by week, click here.
The Los Angeles Rams will start their season on the road in Detroit facing off against a familiar foe, their former #1 overall draft pick Jared Goff.
To whom it may concern, we will not be available on any of the following dates in 2024.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 16, 2024
🎟️ https://t.co/LM6teKeZqG | 📺 NFLN, 5/15 5PM pic.twitter.com/Xs6uwUdT4X
The Los Angeles Chargers will start their new era under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.
it’s on lock— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024
→ https://t.co/ZY6E0ICWXJ pic.twitter.com/5S7hvUC4mM
Check out the Monday Night Football schedule here:
The 2024 Monday Night Football schedule: pic.twitter.com/VI6cvmdj1t— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2024
You can catch NFL games all season long on Fox 11, CBS Local 2, and News Channel 3.