Student Athlete of the Week – Guadalupe Castro

Cathedral City High School softball pitcher Guadalupe Castro is this week's student-athlete of the week.

As the Lions reached the playoffs for the first time in the school's history, the people closest to Castro helped her achieve that goal.

"What pushes me is my family," Castro said. "They're the ones who motivate me to get up every day and to be the best person I can be, not just for myself but as well for those around me."

Being on the team for two years, she improved as a player and gained confidence from years one to two.

"She don't give up; she's a go-getter," head coach Israel Diaz said. "If she's in a slump or in the hole, she comes out and continues to pitch the game without worrying herself. If she does get worse, she comes out of it on her own."

Treating the team like her family, her attitude, and her willingness to help others make her highly regarded by her peers.

"She can be positive on and off the field," junior catcher Kirra Perez said. "Her academics are amazing; she helps everyone, she lifts everyone up, and she's just a very positive person in general."

Graduating with high honors, Castro plans to attend a four-year university in Santa Barbara and pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

