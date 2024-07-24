Chargers, Rams set to open training camps in new facilities

The Chargers and Rams will open their training camps today at different sites than recent years, while two other NFL teams will open camps in Orange County.

After training at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa from 2017-23, the Chargers will start their inaugural training camp at their new El Segundo facility, The Bolt, on Wednesday, continuing through Aug. 8. No tickets are available for the general public for practices through Aug. 4. Registration for free mobile tickets for the final four open practices, Aug. 5-8, will open Monday at 10 a.m. at Chargers.com/camp.

The Chargers, under new coach Jim Harbaugh, will open preseason play Aug. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, then face the Rams on Aug. 17, both at SoFi Stadium, and conclude preseason play Aug. 24 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Chargers will begin the regular season Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams will open training camp at Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday, with the team also set to practice jointly with the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys locally, and the Houston Texans in Texas.

The Rams conducted training camp at UC Irvine for seven of their first eight seasons during their second stint in Southern California, with the exception being 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, when they conducted training camp at California Lutheran University, their regular-season training site.

The Rams had training camp at LMU, then Loyola University of Los Angeles, in 1947 and 1948, their second and third seasons in their initial stint in Southern California.

No tickets remain available for any of the public sessions during the camp, which will end Aug. 3.

Following the formal camp, the Rams are scheduled to practice jointly with the Chargers on Aug. 4 and the Cowboys on Aug. 8.

"We're going to get an opportunity to have four joint practices, two against the Chargers, spread out a little bit, one against the Cowboys,'' Rams coach Sean McVay said.

The date for the second joint practice with the Chargers has not been announced.

"I think it's great for the area,'' McVay said. "Obviously the weather, the settings and surroundings allow for a great training camp. And we're looking forward to be able to go to LMU this year."

The first preseason game for the Rams will be against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 11. They will conclude the preseason Aug. 24 at Houston, two days after conducting a joint practice with the Texans.

"To get four opportunities (for joint practices) and never have to go back to back is a big deal,'' McVay said.

The Rams open the regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.

The Raiders will start training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa on Thursday, but practices will not be open to the general public due to NFL restrictions on teams that hold camp in the home territory of another team. The Rams and Chargers both declined to waive the restrictions.

Some VIPs, select season ticket holders, sponsors and invited guests will be allowed to attend training camp, which will run through Aug. 9.

The New Orleans Saints will open training camp at UC Irvine on Wednesday, ending Aug. 16. The Saints will be under the same fan attendance restrictions as the Raiders.

The Cowboys begin their training camp in Oxnard Thursday and ending Aug. 8. The Cowboys are exempted from the NFL restriction on fan attendance at the camp, because they have been training in Oxnard since before the Rams and Chargers returned to Los Angeles.