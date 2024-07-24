Power Farewell: Team reflects on back-to-back titles and near perfect season

In their 20 years of representing the valley as the local baseball team, the Palm Springs Power claimed back-to-back titles and their 10th title in franchise history finishing with a 35-2 record.

Winning back-to-back CPCL titles, Power manager Casey Dill mentioned that the final at-bat was nothing short of an electrifying moment @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/LRpLUsioeP — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 25, 2024

The Power also accomplished a .946 winning percentage, which is the third best in franchise history.

Along with the team's success, some players had personal success signing professional contracts. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Mosley signed with the Billings Mustangs, and infielder Bubba Thompson signed with the Boise Hawks, two teams of the Pioneer League, an MLB Partner League.

As players and coaches return to their colleges, professional baseball will return to Palm Springs Stadium in January 2025 for the California Winter League, another league in which the Palm Springs Power plays.

As professional baseball will be back at Palm Springs Stadium in January 2025 for the California Winter League, here is what's next for the Power @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/um6x3NmbqJ — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 25, 2024

