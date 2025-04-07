Skip to Content
Temperatures are on the up and up as festival season approaches

Spencer Blum
Published 3:24 PM

It's warming up here in the Coachella Valley. We're already seeing temperatures above the seasonal average and we will only continue to warm up over the coming days. Skies are clear and conditions are dry. That is all due to high pressure building over Southern California. Thankfully, winds aren't much of a concern for us today or most of this week, for that matter. We will see some breezier conditions this weekend.

Temperatures will be peaking in the low triple digits later this week, with Thursday and Friday being the warmest days. Looking a bit more into the medium to long term, we see gray colors over the Coachella Valley on our temperature outlook. This gives us an indication that highs will be fairly close to the seasonal norms in 6-10 days from now.

Weekend one of Coachella is nearly here, and temperatures will be in the low triple digits as we welcome tens of thousands of festival-goers to the Coachella Valley. Some breezy conditions will move in on Friday and Saturday. This will help bring temperatures down for the weekend, but may lead to some dust in the air, especially by the festival grounds. We will keep an eye on this in the coming days.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

