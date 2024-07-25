Olympic tennis tournament draw announced for Coachella Valley’s Desirae Krawczyk

Coachella Valley native and tennis player Desirae Krawczyk learned her first-round opponents today in women's doubles at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

A Palm Desert resident and the current world No. 12 in doubles, Krawczyk is representing Team USA along with doubles partner Danielle Collins. The fourth-seeded duo will face Greece's Maria Sakkari and Despina Papamichail in their opening match, according to the tournament draw released Thursday morning.

Per an @instagram repost of @TeamUSA tennis teammate Emma Navarro, @desiraekrawczyk looks to be enjoying her time in Paris at her first #OlympicGames . Loving the USA swag and style! 🇺🇸🎾 #Olympics #USA pic.twitter.com/jWPINNaCbJ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 23, 2024

Check Out: Desert Desirae - Local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk back home at BNP Paribas Open

Tennis at the Olympic Games will begin Saturday, although a full individual schedule has yet to be released.

Krawczyk is no stranger to the clay courts at Roland Garros, having won the 2021 French Open in mixed doubles, one of four career grand slam titles.

Although she was eligible, the United States Tennis Association controversially skipped over Krawczyk in their team submission for mixed doubles, instead selecting Coco Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open singles champion and one of two flag-bearers at Friday's opening ceremony.

"Disappointed to hear @desiraekrawczyk was not selected by the @usta to play in mixed doubles at the @Olympics,'' tweeted 2018 Wimbledon mixed doubles champion and former U.S. Olympian Nicole Melichar-Martinez. "Nobody has earned their spot in mixed more than she has based on her mixed performances."

Gauff teammate will actually be another tennis star with local ties, Taylor Fritz.

Fritz, a Southern California native, calls the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells his home tournament. He and his father have been coming out to the Coachella Valley since he was a child.

Check Out: Taylor Fritz’s signature win at Indian Wells a moment his father will never forget

And we have another local resident who will be taking part in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Citlalli Ortiz of Rancho Mirage will represent Mexico in boxing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on our local olympians.