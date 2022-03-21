Hits Home: Taylor Fritz’s signature win at Indian Wells a moment his father will never forget

"This is seriously like a childhood dream come true, like a wild dream that you don't expect to actually happen," said Taylor Fritz.

Well, it did.

A career defining moment for sure.

And how cool that it happened here, a place Taylor calls his home tournament, a place where a proud father got to watch his son earn the biggest win of his life.

"Nothing better than that moment right there, nothing better," said Guy Frtiz, Taylor's father.

"We were both teary eyed and I started him playing tennis was he was two years old and he's played all the way through and it's just one of those moments you'll never forget. I went out in the parking lot when nobody was around and just let out a primal scream by myself."

Taylor didn't just win, he dominated. He played his best against the very best - going shot for shot, point for point with a giant in the game.

"We didn't even know if he was going to play and then when he got through that first game and all of a sudden he wins the next game and then the next game and then I felt hey, if he can hold his nerve he's going to beat this guy."

"He's got a great fighting spirit and he never gives up and like a guy he wasn't supposed to be playing, next thing you know he wins the damn tournament. It's amazing."

This is a monumental win, a signature win, one that should propel him to even higher heights. Now No. 13 in the world and just 24 years old, there's no telling how many more titles are in Taylor's future.

"As long as he stays healthy I see that he's going to be around for a long time. He's beaten almost everybody in the game and now he's beaten 9 out of the top 10 guys so it's going to help his confidence. Even though you're confident until you win a big tournament like that,it doesn't set in and I really think he's going to go forward now," said Fritz.

It's officially Taylor's time. And we're all excited to see what's next.