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Coachella Valley businesses prepare for World Cup boost

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Published 10:41 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - With just one week until the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, excitement is building across the Coachella Valley, and local businesses are preparing for an increase in customers.

Sports bars, restaurants, and other businesses that regularly draw soccer fans are expecting larger crowds as supporters gather to watch matches throughout the tournament. Many business owners are making plans to accommodate the anticipated increase in foot traffic, including adding staff, extending hours, and offering special promotions.

The World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, bringing together fans from a wide range of countries and cultures. Local business owners hope the tournament will provide an economic boost beyond what they typically see during the summer months.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, businesses across the valley are gearing up for weeks of international competition, community gatherings, and a chance to capitalize on the excitement surrounding the world's biggest soccer event.

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Timothy Foster

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