CNN Sports picks its players to watch at this year’s World Cup

By Ben Church, Patrick Sung Cuadrado, Aleks Klosok, Emile Nuh, CNN

(CNN) — With less than a week to go until this year’s World Cup, it’s time to start taking a closer look at those who are set to play.

Each of the 48 teams can take a squad of up to 26 players with them, meaning there’ll be well over 1,000 stars hoping to get minutes on the pitch across North America.

In every World Cup, there is always one player who shines brighter than the rest. Think Lionel Messi in 2022, Ronaldo Nazario in 1998 and Diego Maradona in 1986 – tournaments defined by a single player.

With so many to consider for this year’s tournament, we’ve enlisted the help of some CNN Sports’ colleagues who have all chosen their player to watch.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Ben Church – International Sports Writer

My choice is none other than Norway’s Erling Haaland.

Now, I know this isn’t a niche pick. If Haaland isn’t already the best striker in the world, then I’d argue he’s a very close second. But he’s set to take to the World Cup stage for the first time in his career and I think he might steal the show.

I’ll couch this by saying that I don’t think Norway will win the World Cup; I actually don’t think the Røde, Hvite, Blå will come close, despite winning all eight of their qualification games. But I think they’ve got enough to get out of a difficult group and cause an upset in the knockout rounds. And if they do that, Haaland will almost certainly be at the center of it.

The Manchester City striker is just a pure goal machine. Even if he doesn’t play well, he’ll normally walk off the pitch having scored at least once. Yet again this season, the 25-year-old picked up the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for top goalscorer – the third time he’s won it in the last four years.

And while his size, speed and shooting ability are incredible, I think his personality is what sets him apart. While taking his career super seriously, Haaland is still able to see it in perspective. It’s why he’s able to have fun on the pitch, goading defenders and stamping his personality on a match.

I just feel like he’ll flourish in his debut on the biggest stage and Norway can only benefit from that.

Honorable mention: Nico O’Reilly – The 21-year-old was one of Manchester City’s best players this season and the left-back could have a huge impact on England’s chances this summer. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a defender so comfortable under pressure and he’s such a goal threat as well.

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

Patrick Sung – International Sports Editor

Brazil hasn’t done much in the World Cup since winning in 2002. The Seleção has been knocked out in the quarterfinals in four of the last five tournaments and finished fourth in 2014, which featured an obscene 7-1 drubbing against Germany in the semifinal. But you can never count Brazil out, and that is especially true this year because of one man: Vinícius Jr.

Many might say the Real Madrid talisman had a relatively down year compared to his lofty standards. But trust me, as someone who has suffered through countless Madrid matches this year, he has actually been the steady force of a star-laden squad the last few years, even with Kylian Mbappé on his team.

For Los Blancos and the Seleção, Vinícius has 24 goals and 17 assists across all competitions this campaign, the third season he’s hit at least 40 goals and assists for club and country since the last World Cup. And while he’s traditionally been better with Madrid, his explosiveness, creative playmaking and goalscoring will make him a difference maker in North America.

And call me crazy, but having Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil’s manager, a coach he was incredibly close to during their time together in the Spanish capital, is going to do wonders for Vini, especially as he will be relied upon to be his nation’s main threat.

Will Brazil win the World Cup? I’m not betting on it (¡hola, España!), but I am betting he will be one of the favorites for the Golden Ball award for best player.

Honorable mention: Lamine Yamal – As a madridista, this is difficult for me to write, but I’m also a Spaniard, so I can’t omit any sort of mention of our national team’s main man. If Yamal plays up to his potential, La Roja could very well earn its second star above its crest. More on him later…

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Emile Nuh – CNN Sports Intern

I just couldn’t look past him – my player to watch is Kylian Mbappé.

Now, I already know what some people will be thinking. How is Mbappé one to watch? Who doesn’t know Mbappé? My rebuttal would simply be this…

Regardless of his status as one of the best players on the planet, when the World Cup comes around, he’s always going to be one to watch.

His 12 World Cup goals already have him level with Brazilian great Pelé and he’s bettered only by Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine (13), Gerd Müller (14), Ronaldo Nazário (15) and Miroslav Klose (16). And unless, inexplicably, you somehow missed the last World Cup final in 2022, you should know the Frenchman put his country on his back by netting a hat-trick to claw Les Bleus back into the game, despite them ultimately losing on penalties.

The Real Madrid star also comes into this World Cup after a season that saw him finish as La Liga top scorer with 25 goals – after netting 31 goals in his debut campaign last year – and as the top scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals. He did receive his fair share of criticism after Los Blancos had their second-straight trophyless season, but that could be just the motivation he needs to shine on soccer’s grandest stage yet again.

Honorable mention: Arda Güler – The last time Turkey made it to the World Cup in 2002, Güler hadn’t even been born, but he will be his nation’s talisman this summer. Euro 2024 was his breakout party and you can expect more of the same from the Madrid man this summer.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Aleks Klosok – CNN Sports Senior Video Producer

Move aside Erling, Kylian and Vini – I’ve got the star to take the global stage by storm.

He’s lighting up the European game and now he’s ready to conquer the world. My pick is Spain’s wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

Not yet 19, this extraordinary talent has already shattered age-related records left, right and center for club and country… and he’s only just getting started.

He’s already lifted three league titles with Barcelona, but his big breakthrough moment came at Euro 2024. One of the architects of Spain’s victory, the mercurial winger’s long-range strike against France made him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the tournament, while his four assists earned him the Best Young Player Award.

There’s a reason why he’s already being compared with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Known for his sublime individual brilliance, spellbinding dribbling skills and playmaking vision, Yamal has all the tools in his armory to unlock defences and create something out of nothing in the blink of any eye.

Yamal is currently in a race against time to be fully healthy for his first World Cup but be in no doubt that his creativity and decisiveness could see him play a defining role as Spain seeks to add to its 2010 triumph.

Honorable mention: Nico Paz – The Argentinian attacking midfielder has taken Serie A by storm this season with a number of eye-catching performances. Could he be a key difference-maker as the Albiceleste go in search of back-to-back titles?

The-CNN-Wire

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