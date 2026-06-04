Ava Otteson prepares for UCLA Division I Swim Team after record-breaking high school career

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – While New's Channel 3's student-athlete of the week segments are on summer break, there is still no shortage of student-athletes making waves in the Valley. Ava Otteson, is quite literally making waves, as a record-breaking swimmer from Palm Desert High School.

“I’ve always loved being in the water," Otteson said. "Just being able to glide through the water has always been so great, and it's like a quiet place for me, you know?”

From breaking Desert Empire League records, to committing to a Division I swim team, Ava Otteson is nothing short of skilled in the water.

It's a passion born from her parents, who encouraged her to start swimming at the age of eight. Her mom, Laura, even created a swim team for her to train on.

“When I was about ten years old, I think it was, she ended up starting the Elite Otters Swim Team," Otteson said. "I never would have made it to where I am today without my mom.”

Now Otteson has grown as an athlete, competing outside of school with the Riverside Association Aquatics. She started high school swim at Xavier Prep and finished her last two years at Palm Desert.

With a love for the competitiveness of the sport, it's no surprise she holds eight of the 11 Desert Empire league records, six individual and two team. She's also a four time DEL MVP and two season MVP with Palm Desert.

“I think eighth grade is when I started looking at all the league records and stuff," Otteson said. "And I was like, 'Oh, I can get that one, I can get that one.'”

A determination to have her name in history books that's only made her stronger.

“I really wanted to get the 500 free record," Otteson said. "I ended up missing it by 0.02 of a second...in my junior year. But, then I ended up breaking it my senior year by almost seven seconds. So, it was insane for me to be able to come that far in just a year.”

Otteson spends at least 15 to 17 hours a week in swim training year round. It's something she's been able to balance with school and her over 4.0 GPA, but she said that discipline is just how she was raised.

“I always expected myself to be the best," Otteson said. "I always wanted to be the best that I could be, and so I held myself up to very high standards. So, I quickly learned how to balance my sports in school from a very young age.”

Now as she graduated from Palm Desert this year, and has earned a swim scholarship to UCLA starting in the fall, there's only more to come from Ava Otteson.

“I cannot wait to be on a team with such supportive girls," Otteson said. "I'm just super excited for what the future has for me, and I cannot wait to be a Bruin.”