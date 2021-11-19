Taylor Fritz, top-ranked American tennis player, returns to Coachella Valley where he has family roots

Southern California born and raised, Taylor Fritz is back at Indian Wells competing in World Team Tennis. And This isn’t his first rodeo, he’s all smiles being back in one of his favorite places.

"We would come here all the time when I was younger," said Fritz. "I was playing the pre-qualifying event for Indian Wells when I was 15-16 years old. Lots of tournaments up here."

Since he was little, Fritz has been coming here to tennis paradise to pursue his tennis dream. Over the years he has had some of his best moments in front of Coachella Valley.

But also in front of his biggest fan. His Dad, Guy Fritz. Who has spent more time in this area with Taylor than anyone.

"He was only about 3 years old and my brother ran the Indian Ridge. He was the tennis director there and I remember putting him on the clay court and he loved it. Sliding around on the clay with his little two-handed forehand," said Coach Fritz.

Not so little of a forehand now. Call it a fear hand. Taylor has elevated his game to an elite level. You don’t get to be a top 25 player in the world by luck.

Back in October for the rescheduled BNP Paribas Open, Fritz took out some of tennis’ best talent en route to the semifinals.

Learn more on Fritz's ties to the desert and how he has risen to the top 25 ranked player in the world tonight at 6 pm.