Tracking mild and breezy weather to close out the weekend

Good morning! It's a mild and beautiful day today. While the winds are mostly on the calmer side this morning, it will be breezy to gusty again later this evening. We also still remain under an Air Quality Alert through 9:00 AM this morning as we track the risk for blowing dust and sand.

This morning, temperatures are mild in the mid-60s. It will be a mild day as highs only warm into the upper 80s/ low 90s. This afternoon will have a UV index around 9, so be sure to practice heat safety and wear plenty of sunscreen.

Enjoy the relatively cool weather today! Highs will continue to warm gradually over the coming days. We will be warming back up into the triple digits by Tuesday.