Former Palm Desert tennis star Desirae Krawczyk wins first Grand Slam title
Local tennis standout Desirae Krawczyk is now known on the international stage after winning the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.
The 27-year-old Krawczyk and her partner Joe Salisbury of Great Britain defeated the Russian tandem of Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.
This is Krawczyk's first grand slam title in her career. She becomes the first tennis player from the valley to win a tennis major.
