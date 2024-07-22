Coachella Valley native Citlalli Ortiz set to represent Mexico at 2024 Olympic Games

Citlalli Ortiz is about to live out a lifelong dream.

The 24-year-old boxer, born in Coachella, will represent Mexico in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Citlalli Ortiz remembers the first time she stepped into a boxing gym here in the Coachella Valley. Next week she'll be competing on the biggest stage in the world, representing Mexico in the 2024 Olympic Games. #OlympicGames @Olympics @KESQ pic.twitter.com/KKl118ZAML — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 23, 2024

Ortiz is one of four fighters part of Mexico's boxing team, earning her spot through qualifying.

She will fight in the 165 pound weight class with her first bout set for Wednesday, July 31.

As an amateur, Ortiz has a 56-7 record, including a world gold medal, which she won back when she was 17 years old. She is 4-1 since turning professional.

