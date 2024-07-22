Skip to Content
Coachella Valley native Citlalli Ortiz set to represent Mexico at 2024 Olympic Games

Citlalli Ortiz
today at 7:03 PM
Citlalli Ortiz is about to live out a lifelong dream.

The 24-year-old boxer, born in Coachella, will represent Mexico in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Ortiz is one of four fighters part of Mexico's boxing team, earning her spot through qualifying.

She will fight in the 165 pound weight class with her first bout set for Wednesday, July 31.

As an amateur, Ortiz has a 56-7 record, including a world gold medal, which she won back when she was 17 years old. She is 4-1 since turning professional.

Check Out: Coachella's Citlalli Ortiz going for boxing gold at 2020 Olympics

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of Ortiz throughout her Olympic journey.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director

