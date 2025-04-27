Skip to Content
Lingering breezes Sunday evening ahead of calmer, warmer workweek

Published 3:49 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We saw calmer winds and more sunshine to start Sunday; overall, it's been quite a gorgeous end to the weekend. Winds are beginning to pick up this afternoon and will linger this evening, but calmer and warmer weather is on the way as we look ahead to the start of the workweek.

Our FutureTrack data is showing dinnertime winds will be elevated across the valley tonight.

Winds begin to calm overnight and should be much improved by tomorrow morning.

Highs are still a touch below average on Monday, although nearly 10° warmer than Saturday and Sunday. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s for most of our valley cities.

Calmer, warmer, and drier conditions are on the way to start the workweek. We jump back into the low to mid 90s by Tuesday and temperatures stay fairly consistent into the second half of the week. Cooler and breezier weather could make its return next weekend.

