Vince Vaughn purchases majority ownership of Coachella Valley pickleball team

Actor Vince Vaughn has acquired a majority ownership stake in the National Pickleball League's Coachella Valley Scorpions, it was announced today.

The Scorpions were established in May, one of 12 teams in the 50-and-over professional league that launched in 2022.

Team co-owner Kim Jagd, who is also a member of the Scorpions' roster, will retain a minority ownership status following the transaction, league officials said.

Vaughn's career in Hollywood spans over three decades, including starring roles in comedy films such as "Swingers," "Wedding Crashers" and ''Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.''

"I have always enjoyed the game and in meeting Kim I was impressed with her, not only as a player, but her passion and style of coaching," Vaughn said in a statement. "I'm excited to support her and the Scorpions on their journey."

Vaughn and Jagd met on a pickleball court in the Manhattan Beach area, where the veteran actor first signaled his interest for joining the Scorpions' ownership group, according to league officials.

"When you're on the court with Vince, you can feel his energy and excitement for pickleball,'' said Jagd. "His involvement is an exciting development for the team and will help the Scorpions continue to build their brand both in Coachella Valley, and in the broader Southern California area.''

Check Out: Local pickleball business owners helped by the rise of the sport and community

For more information about the Scorpions' current season, fans can visit www.scorpionspickleball.com