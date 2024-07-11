Local pickleball business owners helped by the rise of the sport and community

Paradise Pickleball, one of the largest facilities in the valley with 21 courts, all started by switching courts from one mainstream sport to another.

"We heard about these courts back here behind the Embassy Suites hotel that used to be tennis courts," Paradise Pickleball owner Miles Aaron Pelky said. "We basically approached the hotel and said we would like to convert the tennis courts over to pickleball, and we would do it with our own funds and then just work out a long-term lease agreement."

After moving from San Diego a year and a half ago, owners Pelky and Uta Hamblen mentioned that the growth and building of new friendships through pickleball had changed their lives.

Offering lessons for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, the owners want all the players to extend the community and feel welcomed.

"The end goal is just for everybody to come and enjoy playing here, make new friends, build the family, and enjoy life," owner Hamblen said.

With that end goal, local players feel that Paradise Pickleball is the place to be for building new relationships and getting great exercise.

"I think it's just a very welcome, open, friendly atmosphere," Palm Desert resident Kaveh Saberi said. "People enjoy coming back, and people enjoy making friends here, and those relationships have carried beyond pickleball."

Paradise Pickleball is open seven days a week, and if you want to check out their website, click here.