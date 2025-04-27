A cool and breezy close to the weekend ahead of a warmer workweek

It's a cool Sunday morning here in the Coachella Valley. Highs will be roughly 10 degrees below the seasonal average in the mid to upper 70s. We are also still tracking some elevated winds, although it will be more of a concern for the evening hours. Overall, it's going to be a great day to sit out by the pool. Keep the weather in mind if you plan to head out toward Stagecoach... it can get chilly and breezy by the time the headliners go on.

Here's a look at our FutureTrack and winds. We can see that the winds will pick up into the afternoon and evening hours and become a bit widespread. While we are not under an air quality alert anymore, we could still potentially see some decreased air quality. Winds will not be much of a concern as we head into the workweek.

A look at the next 7 days shows us a wide range in our temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s today before warming into the 80s tomorrow. Highs will jump back into the 90s by Tuesday and stay there throughout the rest of the workweek.