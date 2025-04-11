Record Heat Peaks Today Across the Coachella Valley

Near or at record heat today across the Coachella Valley! We tied and broke records in Palm Springs yesterday.

A shift in the weather pattern is underway as a ridge of high pressure moves east, allowing an upper-level trough to approach from the Pacific Northwest. This system will gradually slide into Central California through Sunday, bringing some changes for the weekend.

In the meantime, this afternoon will be exceptionally hot across the Coachella Valley, with temperatures expected to reach between 104–106°F in Palm Springs—potentially breaking the daily record of 101°F set in 1990.

This will likely be the hottest day of the stretch, as cooler air begins to move in Saturday. Expect a 5–8 degree drop in temperatures by the weekend.

As the pressure gradient tightens, gusty winds will also return, especially through mountain passes and desert slopes. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph in the valleys and up to 40 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass area Saturday afternoon.