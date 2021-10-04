Busy Canada-US bridge reopen after possible explosives

News

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. has fully reopened following a police investigation into possible explosives found in a vehicle. Police say they detained one person in connection with the probe that for nearly seven hours significantly hampered traffic Monday across the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit. The Canada Border Services Agency say normal operations resumed just before 5 p.m. Windsor police say the border agency alerted them Monday morning after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex on the Canadian side.