Daniel Craig on bidding Bond goodbye in ‘No Time to Die’

AP National News

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifteen years and five films later, Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 is coming to a close. “No Time to Die,” which opens in the U.S. on Friday after a 16-month delay due to the pandemic, is the last hurrah in Craig’s celebrated Bond era — a stewardship that ironed out some of Bond’s more retrograde characteristics and replaced them with emotional depth. And it’s resulted in more than $3 billion at the box office. Once derisively labeled “Blond Bond,” Craig turned out to be a smash success. But if he had known what he was in for, Craig says in interview, he wouldn’t have ever taken the role.