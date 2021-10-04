Man fighting with family killed

CNN - Regional

By Kristen DeSilva

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the west valley on Sunday.

LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation was taking place in the 4550 block of W. Sahara Avenue, near Arville Street, on Oct. 3.

At the scene, Spencer said police were called to the shooting about 3:45 p.m. There, police found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Per a preliminary investigation, the victim lives at the apartment with his sister and mother, Spencer said. The mother gave the son money for rent and he didn’t return until the afternoon. The man “appeared” under the influence of drugs and no longer had the money, which led to an argument.

Spencer said while the three were fighting, another man stepped in to confront the victim regarding how he was speaking to the women. During that fight, the other man shot the victim multiple times.

Police were working to identity the other male.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.