Founder of The Dinah says event will remain in the Coachella Valley as ANA Inspiration relocates

News

The Coachella Valley is losing one of its signature events: the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage which was recently changed to the Chevron Championship. The Club Skirts Dinah Shore weekend would usually take place at the same time the ANA Inspiration would in April. Even though the ANA Inspiration is relocating, the founder of The Dinah said their event will continue to stay in the valley.

"I think it's fair to say that when the Dinah Shore weekend that I produced started, it was very much attached to the golf tournament," said Mariah Hanson, the founder of The Dinah. "The golf tournament attracting a large group of lesbians and queer women- nonbinary that liked golf. And that's still true."

Hanson said although she is sad to see the LPGA's major championship move away, it will not impact her event.

"We were once very aligned, and now I think that the Dinah stands on its own. It's a world-renowned event that I don't think is associated with the golf tournament anymore," said Hanson. "I think that most of my customers think that Dinah Shore Weekend is named after a beach in you know, Florida."

Hanson has plans to move The Dinah to the fall to make the event more affordable.

"We're moving to September for better rates," said Hanson. "April's no longer affordable for us."

She said the Coachella Valley overall has gotten more expensive and is pricing out certain events. Adding that housing her talent in April in Palm Springs is one of her most expensive items calling it "astronomical". She also said the rates guests have to pay for their hotel rooms are not always very affordable.

"These are starting to get pricey, and so I think events are going to look at what cities are still staying relatively affordable that we can move to if you're signature event," said Hanson. "You know, a golf tournament can move. People are following the players. A music festival could move, people are following the music festival."

Hanson said she still loves and believes Palm Springs is a beautiful area. She plans to continue holding The Dinah in the valley for the time being.