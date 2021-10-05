GolfWeek: LPGA and Chevron to move ANA Inspiration out of Coachella Valley

News

Some major changes are in store for the ANA Inspiration in Rancho mirage, once the Dinah Shore, which would see the Coachella Valley losing one of its signature events.

Golfweek reported Tuesday morning Chevron will become the event's new title sponsor and team up with ANA for this winter's event in Rancho Mirage, but then move it away from the only home it's ever known possibly to the Houston area.

Ko Jin-young reacts to making winning putt on 18th green at the 2020 ANA Inspiration.

Chevron and the LPGA's move will infuse more prize money for players, but would also mark a huge financial and prestige loss for the Coachella Valley's golf and tourism industry.

The GolfWeek report says the Chevron Championship will remain at the Mission Hills Dinah Shore Tournament Course for this winter's traditional event which is ahead of the Masters. ANA will also stay on as a tournament partner this next year. The player prize purse will jump 60 percent from $3.1 million to $5 million. That would place the event ahead of the $4.5 million purses for the Amundi Evian Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA awarded this year.

There are also plans to possibly move the event to a later spring date for its 2023 Houston-area debut.

