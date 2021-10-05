New airlines and routes added at Palm Springs International Airport

News

The Palm Springs International Airport has began taking off with new airlines and routes across and out of the country this week.

Among those new flights and airlines are:

Southwest - Sacramento, Dallas Love, Portland, Chicago MDW

Flair Airlines - Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton

Allegiant - Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Provo

Alaska - Austin, San Jose

Jet Blue - Fort Lauderdale

Flair Airlines and Palm Springs airport announced Tuesday it is offering nonstop service between Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) beginning December 15. The new routes are available to purchase today.

PSP is gearing up for the start of the holiday season after a record breaking number of people traveling in and out of the airport this summer.

The overflow parking lot will be back open this year. It was not opened last year because not many people traveled for the holidays because of the coronavirus.

With the new flights and airlines being added the airport expects there to be more people traveling this year.