North Shore residents without power

Nearly a thousand North Shore IID customers were left without electricity early Tuesday morning due to an Imperial Irrigation District service outage.

The outage was reported shortly before 4:00 a.m.

IID tweeted a statement saying, "We are currently experiencing a power outage in North Shore affecting 954 customers. Troubleshooter in route. Additional updates to follow."

There was no immediate word on a cause, and no word if the outage was related to an electrical storm in the east valley area at the time.

Borrego Springs and Bombay Beach also had reported outages, but both saw service restored shortly after 5:00 a.m.

