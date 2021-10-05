Twentynine Palms man reported missing; last heard from on Sept. 28

News

Loved ones are asking for the community's help in the search for a man last seen in Twentynine Palms a week ago.

Jervon Winston was last physically seen at his residence in Twentynine Palms at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Office.

Loved ones tell News Channel 3 that he was last heard from on Sept. 28.

Authorities added that Winston does not own a vehicle, it is unknown if he left his residence on foot or another vehicle.

Winston is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a black beard and a temple medium afro fade.

He has the word "LOVE" tattooed on one hand and "HATE" on the other. He also has 1993 tattooed on his fingers. He has additional tattoos on his arms.











Anyone with information on Jervon Winston's whereabouts is asked to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Office at 760-366-4175.

You can also leave a message on the family's tip line at 661-529-2270.