Dog dies after biting police officer during arrest in Beaumont

News

A dog was killed after attacking a police officer during an arrest at a home in Beaumont Tuesday night.

The incident started at approximately 7:01 p.m. on Sundance Drive. According to the Beaumont Police Department, officers were called to the area to respond to a male with a knife.

Once officers arrived at the scene they made contact with a male and a female who were residents of the home. The two told officers that another family member had threatened them with a knife, police said.

"Officers located the subject at the door of the residence, but he refused officers commands to come out to speak with them. In an attempt to detain the subject, the officers entered the front door as he fled inside," reads a news release by Beaumont Police.

Police said the subject was found in the back bedroom. When officers began to place him under arrest, a large pit bull bit one of the officers. The officers used his firearm, shooting the dog.

"At this time several of the family members began to threaten officers and further assistance was requested," Beaumont PD officials wrote.

Additional officers arrived and the scene was contained.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, there was no word on the severity of the injuries. The dog was taken to an area veterinary clinic where the dog later succumbed to its injury.

No other injuries were reported.

A 57-year-old male from Beaumont was arrested and transported to the Smith Correction Facility in Banning. He faces charges of terrorist threats, brandishing a weapon, and resisting arrest.

The case is still under investigation, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.