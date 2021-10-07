Governor: FEMA teams helped Vegas-area get-the vaccine push

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor says a decrease in COVID-19 case rates and an increase in vaccinations is at least partly due to a nearly two-month deployment of federal emergency management “surge teams” in parts of Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday that test positivity, a key measure of the spread of COVID-19, has decreased statewide to 8.5%. The rate peaked at 15.7% in Clark County in the first week of August, and is still above the World Health Organization goal of 5%. FEMA teams arrived in mid-July. Statewide, Sisolak said 63% of the eligible population age 12 and older has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.