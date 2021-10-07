Nevada lawmakers plan for once-in-a-decade redistricting

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A redistricting committee in the Nevada Legislature convened for the first time on Thursday. State lawmakers are preparing to redraw congressional and legislative district during the once-in-a-decade reapportionment process. The committee plans to hold educational meetings throughout the state in October, hitting large cities, small towns and tribal areas. Afterwards, lawmakers are expected to hold a special legislative session to redraw political maps in November. The redistricting process will be governed by Democratic-majority Legislature. How lawmakers choose to redraw the maps could sway Nevada’s two swing congressional districts and influence the composition of the statehouse for the next decade.