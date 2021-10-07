Trump indicates he will try to exert executive privilege to prevent House investigators from getting information

CNN - US Politics

By Ryan Nobles

Former President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that he will try to exert executive privilege to prevent a House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol from getting information from certain witnesses.

A source familiar with the former President’s legal strategy confirms to CNN that an attorney for Trump sent letters to some of the subpoena targets, informing them of his plan to defend executive privilege.

“Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation,” Taylor Budowich, director of communications for Save America and Trump, said in a statement.

RELATED: January 6 committee issues new subpoenas for 2 leaders of ‘Stop the Steal’ group

The letters were first reported by Politico.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.