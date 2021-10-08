BNP Paribas Open honors local heroes during tennis tournament

News

The BNP Paribas Open is honoring our local heroes that have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the Coachella Valley.

Celebrations this week and the next will focus on military, hospital workers, police officers, teachers, and several others.

Organizers of the tennis tournament, which features local star Desirae Krawczyk, say they are happy to be back after being shuttered the past two years because of the pandemic.

The event typically happens in March, but this this year marks its first ever fall edition, happening in October.

Those responsible for putting on the event say it would not have been possible without our local heroes.

Philippe Dore, the marketing director for the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, said the tournament is back because of those on the frontlines.

Dore said, “they’re the true heroes here. tennis is not a hero. our players are not the hero."

He also said essential workers have worked tirelessly "through this difficult time" and the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is thankful for them.

Dore is also encouraging attendees to use the hashtag ‘celebrate tennis paradise', and noted that for every person that participates in the social media campaign and uses the hashtag, the company will make a donation to local charities.

The campaign to honor our heroes kicked off on Thursday with a fireworks display paying tribute to healthcare workers, but numerous tickets have also been given out to members of the community who are essential workers.

Anyone who plans to attend the tennis tournament in the next few days can participate in the tributes at Stadium 1 every evening during the tournament.

