Frustrated with fans, Rahm near the lead at Spanish Open

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The big crowds following Jon Rahm in his return to Spain are starting to bother the world’s top-ranked golfer. Rahm couldn’t hide his frustration with some of the fans after a lackluster second round at the Spanish Open on Friday. He expressed his frustration on the course after phone cameras went off in the middle of his swing off the tee on the 18th hole. He carded a 4-under 67 to stay one shot behind leader Wil Besseling going into the weekend at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.