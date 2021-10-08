CNN - World

By Rachael Scott, CNN

Capt. Kirk cracks Anderson Cooper up with his real-life trip to the final frontier, a “Hamilton” star sends a history teacher a message, and surveillance videos across Colorado capture an “event of a lifetime” on camera. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Space: The final frontier

William Shatner, known for playing Capt. Kirk on “Star Trek,” is boldly going where he’s never been before. The 90-year-old is going to space on a Blue Origin flight.

Not your grandmother’s pearls

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson’s necklace leaves some surprised fans clutching their pearls. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Better than a doctor’s note

When 16-year-old Luke Stevens missed a history test to hang out with Lin-Manuel Miranda, he enlisted the “Hamilton” star’s help in recording a video message for his teacher. Her excited response featured more than a few exclamation points.

Rare discovery changes 6-year-old’s career plan

Six-year-old Julian Gangon discovered a mastodon tooth while taking a walk with his family at the Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Julian tells CNN affiliate WDIV that he wanted to be an archeologist, but maybe this is a sign he’ll study paleontology.

Great balls of fire

Experts say it was a giant fireball meteor that was caught on camera shooting across the sky in Colorado. CNN affiliate KCNC tracked down surveillance videos of the unusual event seen across the state.

