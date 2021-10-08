Winds, rain leave power outages, crashes in Las Vegas area

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wet weather swept into the Las Vegas area overnight, packing pre-dawn rain and gusty winds that contributed to slippery roads and crashes. One wreck left a fire department heavy-rescue apparatus blocking one of the busiest freeway interchanges in the region. Three Clark County firefighters escaped serious injury. Power outages were reported about 6 a.m. Friday in and around McCarran International Airport, where the National Weather Service clocked wind gusts of 46 mph (74 kph) before 5 a.m. Electricity went out in some parts of Terminal 1 but an airport official says flight operations weren’t affected. Utility company NV Energy reported more than 2,000 customers without power about 6 a.m. and traffic officials reported multiple crashes on slippery roads.