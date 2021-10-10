LEADING OFF: Red Sox try to close out Rays on Marathon Day

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Boston fans hope to enjoy plenty of runners — and runs — on a big sports Monday in town. It begins with the 125th Boston Marathon, the first time the event is being held in the fall. Canceled last year and postponed this spring from its usual Patriots’ Day start by coronavirus concerns, the course takes runners through Kenmore Square, about a block from Fenway Park, with a mile to go to the Back Bay finish line. The Red Sox traditionally play on the April date of the marathon. They’ll be in action this time in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay. A day after winning a wild one, the wild-card Red Sox look to close out the Rays. Boston leads 2-1 in the best-of-five series.