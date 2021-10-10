Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Desert hosts fall festival drive-thru event

News

If you're feeling in the spooky spirit this Sunday, there is a fun event you can check out. Variety - the Children's Charity of the Desert is hosting a fall festival drive-thru event.

It is a coronavirus-safe event and is focused on providing a sensory sensitive experience for children with special needs. There will be classic cars, a bean bag toss, music, candy, face painting, and much more. Also, costumes are encouraged.

It's from 10 a.m. to noon in Palm Desert at 42600 Cook Street, suite 150. You do have to register ahead of time. To do so, email coordinator@varietyofthedesert.org or call (760) 773-9800.