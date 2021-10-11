Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade to return in-person in November

News

The Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade will return in person this November, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced today.

The parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, starting at 10 a.m. on North Palm Canyon Drive at the intersection of East Tachevah Drive, and will travel south, ending at the entrance to the Pride Festival at Amado Road, according to event organizers.

This year's parade will mark the 35th anniversary of the event, with the theme "You Are Included," and will be a live return to the event after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, according to event organizers.

This year's Community Grand Marshal is Streetbar, the first Gay Bar on Arenas Road in Palm Springs. Organizers said they selected the bar for "positively impacting the region through many years of support to community organizations and fundraising efforts, large and small."

The parade will follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID guidelines as well as local and state protocols, although no specific rules were listed by organizers.

To learn more, visit apps.pspride.org.