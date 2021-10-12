65-year-old Palm Springs man missing since Sept. 28

News

The search continues for a 65-year-old Palm Springs man missing for several weeks.

Bill Andrews was dropped off at his Palm Springs home on the evening of Sept. 28, friends tell News Channel 3. This was the last time anyone saw or heard from Andrews.

Friends said that Andrews' either turned his cell phone off or the battery went out. They don't believe that he has his wallet or ID on him.

Andrews is described as approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds.

Palm Springs Police confirmed they have received a missing person report for Andrews. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call (760) 323-8116.