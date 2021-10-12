Indio residents to vote on extending sales tax measure in November

News

Indio residents have an election coming up on Nov. 2, 2021. The only item on the Special Election Ballot is Measure E: "City of Indio No Tax Increase Safety/Essential City Services Protection Measure." On July 21, 2021, the Indio City Council unanimously put Measure E on the Special Election Ballot.

If Measure E is approved by Indio voters, it would extend the current voter-approved one-cent local sales tax until it's ended by voters. Measure E would not increase taxes or set a new tax. It will only extend the current voter-approved one-cent sales tax measure. Voters have the decision to continue or end it.

The City of Indio said the local tax dollars are used towards infrastructure needs, 911 emergency response services, clean drinking water, and bridges and overpass needs.

Sept. 29: The Voter Information Guides were sent out to Indio residents

Oct. 18: Last day to register to vote or change political party preference for the Nov. 2 Special Election Ballot

Oct. 25: Last day the registrar will accept mailed requests for vote-by-mail ballots

Nov. 2: Election Day

After Oct. 25, voters need to go to the registrar's office to pick up a vote-by-mail ballot. If you're an Indio resident and you requested a vote-by-mail ballot and did not get it by Oct.25, contact the registrar's office at (951) 486 7200.

Indio City Hall will be a Ballot Drop Off Location during regular business hours. On Election Day, City Hall will be opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Indio said social distancing will be required and face masks strongly encouraged.

The City said elections results will be announced between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on election night.

Click here to register to vote. If you need to verify your voter registration, click here.