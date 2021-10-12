The City of Palm Springs announces the next Chief of Police

News

Andrew Mills, the Chief of Police in Santa Cruz begins his new title as the Palm Springs Police Department's chief in November.

The announcement came after a nationwide search for the next chief.

The extensive selection process started with a review of resumes along with the screening of more than 50 applicants.

Andrew Mills has been the chief at the Santa Cruz Police Department since 2017. Before that he was the Chief of Police in Eureka, California.

His career in law enforcement began in 1983 as a patrol officer with the San Diego Police Department.

Mills has received the Police Executive Research Forum Gary P. Hayes award in 2000 for his efforts to improve policing nationwide.

The City of Santa Cruz's mayor Donna Meyers said Chief Mills has helped the Santa Cruz Police Department in numerous ways.

“During his tenure, Chief Mills has made progress in moving our police department toward a culture of community policing, problem-solving and transparency. In addition, he strengthened the department’s capabilities around mental health crisis response. We wish him the best in his new role and thank him for his dedicated service,” said Santa Cruz Mayor Meyers.

Mills is looking forward to serving as the next PSPD Chief.

“The Palm Springs Police Department has a long-standing tradition of inclusive community policing and building important neighborhood and stakeholder relationships,” said Mills. I am honored to be chosen to serve as the next Palm Springs Police Chief, and I look forward to working with our officers, the community, City Manager and Council to continue providing an exceptional level of public safety service to the Palm Springs community.”

In a statement, City Manager Justin Clifton applauds this decision of hiring Mills.

“I am very excited to see Chief Mills join our team. We have had an extensive process where the candidates were tested on their values, knowledge, skills and abilities with a broad cross-section of stakeholders serving as evaluators,” said Clifton. “Chief Mills was clearly the top performer in the process. I think he will be able to integrate with our team and community seamlessly. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership that, with help from the rest of our team, can take us to the next level.”

According to the City of Santa Cruz, Mills announced his resignation from his current position to be effective October 29, 2021