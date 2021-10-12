Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines

News

BAGUIO, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm has set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing. Thousands were evacuated in places swamped by floods and battered by pounding rains and wind from Tropical Storm Kompasu. Landslides buried houses in the northern mountain province of Benguet. The storm enhanced monsoon rains and also caused flash floods in western Palawan province, where coast guard personnel rescued elderly people and children trapped in submerged homes. Forecasters say the storm is over the South China Sea on Tuesday with sustained winds of 62 miles per hour. It’s heading toward China’s Hainan island and later Vietnam.