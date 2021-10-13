Procession held in Indio for fallen Arizona deputy

News

A row of law enforcement units from multiple agencies were outside the coroner's office in Indio Tuesday afternoon to bring a fallen deputy back home.

The coroner's office was holding the body of La Paz County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Rudd. Rudd was struck by a vehicle following a pursuit near the Arizona-California border on Tuesday. He was rushed to a Blythe hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday to honor Rudd, who was promoted to sergeant in March and had worked for La Paz County since 2013.

The procession got underway at around 2:30 p.m. The La Paz County Sheriff's Office documented their journey to Indio Wednesday morning on Facebook.