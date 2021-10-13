U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley

News

The United States has announced it will lift its land border restrictions with Mexico and Canada for fully vaccinated individuals in early November.

Unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to enter the U.S. from the Canada or Mexico land borders. The specific date in November as to when the restrictions will be lifted hasn't been announced yet.

The Coachella Valley usually receives many travelers from Mexico and Canada. The visitors go on to impact the valley's tourism and bring more commerce to many local businesses. The pandemic had caused the land borders to restrict non-essential travelers since March 2020. With the land borders now lifting restrictions, can the valley expect to see more visitors?

The mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, said the land border travel restrictions have impacted border regions unfairly.

"Many of you know that the restrictions on land crossings were not applied to air travel, and this announcement today addresses that inequity by lifting these outdated and unfair restrictions," said Gloria. "We can take the next step to reunite our binational border region."

Gloria explains how many businesses, especially near border crossings, will now get a boost in their commerce.

"We know that the holidays are approaching and this announcement will allow the businesses in the area to seize upon the opportunities presented by holiday shopping as well as holiday travel," said Gloria.