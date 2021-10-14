Atlanta homeowner shoots burglar after intruder enters home, grabs kitchen knife

News

By MARIYA MURROW

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A burglary attempt went wrong Wednesday night when a homeowner shot the intruder that broke into their house.

Reports of a burglary in progress along Dahlia Avenue NW came in shortly after 11 a.m.

Atlanta police say the trespasser, a man, had apparently entered through a window of the home, went to the kitchen and grabbed knives to use as weapons.

That’s when the alarmed homeowner shot the intruder leaving him with injuries. First responders transported him to Grady hospital where he is undergoing surgery. He is expected to live.

APD says the homeowner and intruder apparently did not know each other at the time of the incident.

